Published 09:20 IST, December 19th 2024

Fadnavis, Shinde Visit Memorial of RSS Founder Hedgewar in Nagpur

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde Visit Memorial of RSS Founder Hedgewar in Nagpur | Image: ANI

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited the memorial of RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar in Nagpur on Thursday morning and paid tributes to him.

They also paid respects at the memorial of MS Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

State assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, council's deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe and various other legislators of the ruling BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena also paid homage at the memorials of Dr Hedgewar and Golwalkar.

They also met with the Sangh office-bearers who gave them a brief introduction of the RSS.

The winter session of the state legislature is currently underway in Nagpur. 

Updated 09:20 IST, December 19th 2024

