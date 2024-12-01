Published 20:12 IST, December 1st 2024
Fadnavis To Return As Maharashtra CM, Claims Senior BJP Leader: Reports
The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday night.
Mumbai: The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday night.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, he told PTI that the BJP legislature party meeting will be held on either December 2 or 3.
The oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government will take place on December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.
Fadnavis had served as chief minister twice- the second stint lasting for a few days. He was deputy CM in the outgoing Eknath Shinde-led government.
