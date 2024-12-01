Search icon
  • Fadnavis To Return As Maharashtra CM, Claims Senior BJP Leader: Reports

Published 20:12 IST, December 1st 2024

Fadnavis To Return As Maharashtra CM, Claims Senior BJP Leader: Reports

The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday night.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis | Image: Facebook

Mumbai: The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday night.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, he told PTI that the BJP legislature party meeting will be held on either December 2 or 3.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government will take place on December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.

Fadnavis had served as chief minister twice- the second stint lasting for a few days. He was deputy CM in the outgoing Eknath Shinde-led government. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

