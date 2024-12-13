Fairness And Justice Applies Universally: HC Refers Arnab's Case In Granting Allu Arjun Bail

Hyderabad: 'I am inclined to give interim bail, for a limited period, following the Arnab Goswami case', these were the words of Telangana High Court while granting a four-week relief to Telugu superstar Allu Arjun , who was arrested on Friday morning (December 13) by the Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman during the special screening of his recently released film 'Pushpa 2' at Sandhya Theater. Telangana High Court, while granting bail to Allu Arjun questioned the police's intent and ‘fairness’, and also referred to the Supreme Court judgement that had granted bail to Arnab citing personal liberty. Reading from Arnab's judgment, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy appearing for the actor said, "Deprivation of liberty for even one day is one too many".

“In Arnab's case, the court was approached after the arrest was made. I had approached the court before the arrest. SC says when there is no prima facie case, the court can grant interim bail”, Reddy further said pointing to the judgement.

The High Court order came shortly after the actor was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court. He was sent to the jail at Chanchalguda following the remand, amid tight security arrangements. The HC pronounced the order granting bail to Arjun while he was being taken to jail. The court directed the actor to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation while granting him interim bail.

How Telangana HC Put A Hold On The Allu Arjun Case, Citing Arnab Goswami vs The State of Maharashtra

After hearing arguments for nearly two hours, Justice Juvvadi Sridevi, while dictating the order, stated, "I'm inclined to give interim bail, for a limited period, following the Arnab Goswami case. Bonds to be given to the Jail superintendent since arrest is made."

For context, the high court referred to Arnab Goswami's 2020 case, emphasising that the principles of fairness and justice are universal. Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, was falsely arrested in an abetment to suicide case in 2020 but was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

What Justice DY Chandrachud Had Said While Granting Bail to Arnab

The Supreme Court while giving a detailed reasoning behind the grant of release of Arnab Goswami had observed that "criminal law should not become a tool for selective harassment of citizens". The judgment that was pronounced by a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee had famously remarked, "Deprivation of Liberty for a single day is a day too many."

Highlight of Supreme Court Judgement in Arnab Goswami vs The State of Maharashtra Case

’A’ does not pay money to 'B', and is this the case of abetment of suicide? If the high court doesn't act in matters like this, there will be complete destruction of personal liberty. We are deeply concerned for this. If we don't act in matters like this then it will be very disturbing,' the court had said.

'Assuming the FIR is the gospel truth and that's a matter of investigation but is not paying up money Abetment to suicide? It will be a Travesty of Justice if bail is not granted while FIR is pending Mr. Sibal', Justice Chandrachud had said. Kapil Sibal was then representing the state.

Reprimanding the then Maharashtra government, the two-judge bench of the Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee which was hearing the petition through video conferencing had said, "Our democracy is extraordinarily resilient. The point is, that governments should ignore them (taunts on TV). This is not the basis on which elections are fought. You (Maharashtra) think what they say makes any difference in the elections?"

‘Whatever be his ideology, least I don’t even watch his channel, but if in this case, constitutional courts do not interfere today, we are travelling the path of destruction undeniably’, Justice Chandrachud had said, adding the point is can you deny personal liberty of a person on these allegations”.

‘We must send a message today to the high courts as well. Please exercise your jurisdiction to uphold personal liberty, the SC had stated.

‘If state governments target individuals, they must realise then that there is apex court to protect the liberty of citizens’, a vacation bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee had said.

When Telangana HC Says ‘Actor Too Has Right to Life’

During the hearing, the bench, expressing its inclination to grant interim bail, remarked, "It's actually bothering me. Just because he is an actor, can he be held like this? There are no ingredients...On this earth, he has the right to life and liberty. It can't be taken away by virtue of being an actor."

'Allu Arjun Not at Fault...'

The husband of a woman who died when fans jostled during the December 4 premiere show of 'Pushpa 2' said that he doesn't hold Allu Arjun "responsible for the tragedy".Bhaskar, the woman's husband, stated he was "ready to withdraw" his case over the incident.