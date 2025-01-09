Family Massacre In Meerut: 5 Members Found Brutally Murdered

Meerut: In a horrific incident, five members of a family, including a year-old child, in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut were found brutally murdered in their house sending a shock wave across the district. The victims include a husband, wife, and their three young daughters. The heart-wrenching incident came to light in the Suhail Garden Colony under the Lisadi Gate police station area of Meerut. After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem.

According to the Meerut police, the bodies of Moin, his wife Asma, and their daughters Afsa (8), Aziza (4), and Adiba (1) were discovered by Moin's brother Salim, who broke into the house after finding the door locked from the inside. After inspecting the spot, the police stated that the crime scene revealed gruesome details, with the bodies of the girls tied in a sack and hidden in a bed box.