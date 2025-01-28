Faridabad Court Sentences Man To 10 Years In Jail For Rape Under Pretext Of Marriage

Faridabad: A Faridabad court has convicted a man of raping a woman multiple times on the pretext of marriage, sentencing him to 10 years in jail and imposing a fine of over Rs 1 lakh. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar delivered the verdict, bringing justice to the survivor.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the accused identified as Surendra Singh, was an acquaintance of her deceased husband. As per the police, on March 19, 2022, the accused visited her home on the pretext of discussing marriage and raped her. After two days, he returned with a ring and a 'mangalsutra', allegedly raping her again.

The woman stated that after the second incident, Singh stopped communicating with her. She then visited his house in Rajasthan, where he raped her again and refused to marry her. The survivor approached the police in July 2022, leading to Singh's arrest on August 4.