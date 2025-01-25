Faridabad Hit-and-Run: Speeding Scorpio Crushes 3 Students, 1 Dead and 2 Injured; Accused Absconding | VIDEO

Faridabad: Three students were mowed down by a speeding black Scorpio in Faridabad; out of the three students, one has lost his life while the other two are seriously injured and are undergoing treatment. Video of the horrific accident has surfaced on the internet…

3 Students Crushed by Speeding Scorpio, 1 Dead in Faridabad

In a shocking incident of hit-and-run, this time reported in Faridabad, has claimed the life of one student while two others remain under treatment. The students were returning from ther college after giving an exam when the unfortunate incident took place.

Faridabad Hit-and-Run: Horrific Visuals Emerge

Visuals of the Faridabad hit-and-run case in which a speeding Scorpio crushed three college students returning after giving an examination have surfaced on the internet. The exact moment of the crime has not been captured but the moments right after are visible. The driver can be seen absconding in the black vehicle after mowing down three young boys who lay unconscious.

Hit-and-Run Case: Driver Absconding, Police Investigation Underway