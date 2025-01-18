Faridabad Horror: 16-Year-Old Gangraped, Forced To Undergo Abortion

Faridabad: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three people and forced to undergo an abortion, police here said on Friday.

Three people have been arrested in the case, they said.

According to police, they received a complaint from Pradeep Kumar from the child helpline of the District Child Protection Unit in Faridabad reporting that a teenage girl had undergone an abortion after she was raped.

Kumar, in his complaint, said that he had received a call from two NGOs -- Shakti Vahini and Nosrishti Sanstha -- on Tuesday regarding the incident.

Upon receiving information, Kumar met the victim who told him that she begged on the roadside to feed her alcoholic father and her younger brother. Around three months ago, she was looking for her younger brother, when one of the accused, an auto-rickshaw driver who often gave her food, asked her to sit in his vehicle and promised to help her find her brother, police said.

"The victim revealed that he took her to his room where he and his aide raped her multiple times. They threatened to kill her if she anyone about it," Kumar told the police.

The rape survivor's neighbour had also raped her multiple times after offering her food and tea. On January 6, a woman came to the girl's house and told her that one of the accused had called her, Kumar said.

The woman offered the survivor some food after which she fell unconscious. When she woke up after a few hours, the accused gave her a papaya, a shawl and a jacket, Kumar said in his complaint.

Kumar told the police that the woman and the auto-driver called the survivor home and forced her to undergo an abortion. Following this, her condition deteriorated and the matter reached the Child Helpline through an NGO.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The three accused were arrested and further investigation is underway, police added.