Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Agrees To Take Medical Aid After Centre Proposes Meeting On MSP

Chandigarh: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has agreed to take medical aid on Saturday night after 54 days of fasting, following the Centre's proposal for a meeting with protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh. However, Dallewal has made it clear that he will not end his indefinite fast until the Centre agrees to provide a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops during the meeting.

Farmer leader Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande confirmed that Dallewal, despite agreeing to receive medical help, remains firm on his demand for a legal guarantee on MSP. "Dallewal will continue his fast until the Centre gives us a legal guarantee for MSP," Hardojhande said.

The latest development came after a high-level delegation from the Union Agriculture Ministry, led by Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan, met Dallewal at the Khanauri protest site. The delegation also held talks with representatives of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), the two groups leading the ongoing farmers' protest.

During the meeting, the Centre proposed holding a formal discussion on farmers' demands, including the MSP guarantee, on February 14 in Chandigarh. The farmer leaders appealed to Dallewal to take medical aid to recover his health and be able to attend the meeting. Following this, Dallewal agreed to take an intravenous drip, and pictures of him receiving medical aid were shared by the farmers.

Dallewal, who is the convenor of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on an indefinite hunger strike since November 26, last year at the Khanauri border point, as part of the ongoing protest. His demands include a legal guarantee on MSP for crops, a key issue for farmers who have been protesting for over a year.

The Centre's proposal for the meeting came after concerns about Dallewal’s deteriorating health. Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar had previously warned that Dallewal was unable to consume water and had been vomiting, with doctors expressing concerns about his health.

The proposed meeting is scheduled for February 14 at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Chandigarh at 5 pm. The officials from the Centre have said that this meeting will focus on the farmers' demands, especially the MSP issue.

Earlier, farmer leaders had expressed frustration with previous rounds of talks, which took place in February last year but remained inconclusive. The farmers, who have been protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points between Punjab and Haryana, hope the February 14 meeting will bring some resolution.

Dallewal’s health has been a main concern. Reports say he has lost 20 kg during his fast, dropping from 86.9 kg to 66.4 kg. Despite his weakened state, Dallewal has remained resolute in his fight for the farmers’ rights.