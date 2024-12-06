Published 06:50 IST, December 6th 2024
Devendra Fadnavis Praises PM Modi, Calls Him 'Extraordinary Leader' | LIVE
Stay tuned with republic for more updates.
- India News
- 22 min read
Devendra Fadnavis, sworn in as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister for the third time on December 5, gave his first exclusive interview to Republic Media Network. In the interview, Fadnavis reflected on his 10-year journey, sharing the struggles and lessons he experienced since his early days as a ‘Karyasevak’ from 1989 to 2014.
Live Blog
He also spoke about his special bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a leader who guides with both tough love and public praise. Fadnavis called Modi an extraordinary leader and credited him for many of his learnings. This interview comes after weeks of suspense following the Mahayuti Alliance’s victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
- Listen to this article
23:58 IST, December 6th 2024
Vande Bharat sleeper trains to undergo field trials soon: Railway minister
The first prototype of the Vande Bharat sleeper trainset has been manufactured and will undergo field trials soon, the government informed Parliament on Friday.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw added that the timeline for the rollout of the train is subject to a successful completion of the trials.
According to the minister, the Vande Bharat sleeper trains, planned for long and medium-distance journeys, are equipped with modern features and passenger amenities.
Vaishnaw highlighted some of the distinguished features and amenities of these trains, such as the automatic train protection system Kavach, latest fire-safety standards compliance, crashworthy and jerk-free semi-permanent couplers and anti-climbers, a regenerative braking system for energy efficiency, higher average speed with quick deceleration and acceleration, among others.
23:57 IST, December 6th 2024
ED seizes Rs 13.5 crore cash in Malegaon coop-linked PMLA case
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday seized Rs 13.5 crore cash following a fresh round of searches in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in a Malegaon-based cooperative bank, officials said.
Seven premises in Ahmedabad and Mumbai were raided by the central probe agency during the day, they said.
The officials said Rs 13.5 crore in cash has been seized.
The ED had conducted searches last month in Maharashtra and Gujarat in the case registered against a Malegaon-based trader, Siraj Ahmed Harun Meman, who allegedly misused bank accounts of various people in the Nashik Merchant Co-operative Bank (NAMCO) to carry out transactions worth more than Rs 100 crore.
The money laundering case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from a November 7 Malegaon Police FIR filed against Meman, who runs a tea and cold drinks agency, and some of his associates.
The money trail investigation conducted by the ED of "debit transactions" made through accounts maintained with NAMCO Bank and with the Bank of Maharashtra shows that the "majority of such amounts were transferred to 21 sole proprietary concerns", the officials said.
23:39 IST, December 6th 2024
Himachal revenue minister says state has vast potential for setting up hydropower projects
Himachal Pradesh has vast potential for establishing small hydropower projects that could generate substantial revenue through Goods and Service tax (GST) besides contributing to the socio-economic development of the state, said Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday.
Chairing a high power committee meeting here to discuss the development of the hydel sector, he said that the initiative would also create employment opportunities and open avenues for enhancing the local economy.
The committee reviewed the status of power projects and explored solutions to address the challenges hindering the implementation of small hydropower projects of up to 25 MW, a statement issued here said.
23:38 IST, December 6th 2024
Eknath Shinde was unwilling to join govt, says party colleague Uday Samant
Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Friday said deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde did not want to join the new Maharashtra government and instead wanted to focus on building his party.
But the Shiv Sena chief, who served as chief minister in the previous Mahayuti government, relented due to the demand of the party leaders, he said.
"Eknath Shinde was not interested in becoming deputy CM. Party MLAs and leaders insisted that he should be part of the government because it is his responsibility to ensure that the schemes he launched are taken forward," Samant told reporters.
After the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Shinde spoke to Shiv Sena leaders at the party office, he said.
23:05 IST, December 6th 2024
Fraternity is root of democracy, says former CJI D Y Chandrachud
Fraternity is not just a word in the Constitution but represents a political movement for freedom across the globe and is the root of democracy, former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud said on Friday.
Delivering the Constitution Day Law Lecture on the topic ‘Fraternity under the Constitution- Our Quest for an Inclusive Society’, organised by the Kerala High Court Advocates' Association in Kochi, he emphasised that fraternity holds a profound significance that upholds the dignity of every citizen.
Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, reminded us that fraternity is the root of democracy, he added.
22:39 IST, December 6th 2024
CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Rs 2 Lakh Aid for Families in Kannauj Accident
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to immediately distribute financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Kannauj accident and Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured - CMO Uttar Pradesh
22:30 IST, December 6th 2024
CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Varanasi-Azamgarh Four-Lane Highway
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Varanasi Azamgarh four-lane highway
22:16 IST, December 6th 2024
Modi Govt Provides ₹944.80 Crore for Cyclone Fengal Relief in Tamil Nadu
Amit Shah: The Modi govt stands shoulder to shoulder with our sisters and brothers in Tamil Nadu during the challenging situation created by Cyclone Fengal. To provide relief, the MHA sanctioned ₹944.80 crore as a central share from the State Disaster Response Fund. Additionally, teams of NDRF, Army, and Air Force have been deployed to conduct rescue operations.
Furthermore, an inter-central team sent to the flood-affected areas will provide recommendations to the center after an assessment of the on-the-spot damages.
22:07 IST, December 6th 2024
Tribal Leader and Ex-Maharashtra Minister Madhukar Pichad Dies
Tribal leader and former Maharashtra minister Madhukar Pichad (84) passed away on Friday at a hospital in Nashik following a brief illness.
Pichad, who was with the BJP since 2019, was hospitalised a month ago after suffering a brain stroke, senior NCP leader and his former party colleague Chhagan Bhujbal told PTI.
"He contracted infection and was put on ventilator five-six days ago,'' Bhujbal said.
He represented Akole assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district from 1980 to 2009 and served as a minister in multiple Congress governments till 1995. Pichad became the leader of opposition in the Assembly when the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government came to power in Maharashtra.
21:56 IST, December 6th 2024
BSF Seizes Drugs, Fake Notes, Gold, and Silver; Strengthens Border Security
BSF DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary says, "On the eastern border, the BSF has seized more than 11,800 kg of narcotics, fake notes worth Rs 32 lakh, 172 kg of gold and 178 kg of silver. Apart from this, 4168 miscreants have also been caught and handed over to the concerned agencies for further action. The BSF has taken several important initiatives to ensure a strong and impenetrable security system on the western border of the country. This strategy has been prepared to deal with the increasing threats of infiltration, smuggling and drones. Anti-drone systems have been deployed by identifying the most sensitive areas... Ground Penetrating Radar System along Jammu and Punjab borders to counter tunnelling activities and thwart infiltration attempts."
21:45 IST, December 6th 2024
BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil Discusses Waqf Issue and Show-Cause Notice in Delhi
Hubbali, Karnataka | On Delhi visit, BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) says, "The main issue of our delegation was the Waqf issue in Karnataka...I also went there to answer the show-cause notice issued to me for my statement..."
21:34 IST, December 6th 2024
Five killed in road accident in Karnataka's Vijayapura
Five people, including two women, were killed in a road accident on Friday, following a collision between a car and a pulse-sowing vehicle, police said.
The accident occurred around 4 pm in the Talikote police station limits. According to officials, the driver of the pulse-sowing vehicle fled the scene after the crash, abandoning the vehicle at the site. Efforts are underway to trace the accused driver.
All five victims, residents of Aliabad village in Vijayapura, were travelling in the car and died on the spot.
21:22 IST, December 6th 2024
PM Modi Offers Condolences and Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims of Kannauj Bus Accident
"Saddened by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi," posts Prime Minister's Office
21:08 IST, December 6th 2024
Khan Sir Demands No Normalisation in BPSC Exams, One Shift, One Paper
Educator and YouTuber, Khan Sir says, "...How unfortunate is this that we need to protest for our demand on the land of Chanakya just one week before the examinations. We want the president (of BPSC) to say that there will be no normalisation and the examinations will be held in one shift and one paper will be given to all the students... We will not move from here until normalisation is assured to be removed..."
20:52 IST, December 6th 2024
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Sent to Police Custody in MCOCA Case Till December 13
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan being taken from Delhi's Rouse Avenue court after the court sent him to police custody till December 13 in an MCOCA case
20:36 IST, December 6th 2024
Rajnath Singh Highlights Govt. Health Schemes at 76th CSI Conference in Lucknow
Addressing the Inaugural Session of the 76th annual conference of Cardiological Society of India (CSI) in Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "...The Union Government has been rolling out various Public Health and Family welfare schemes from time to time namely Ayushman Bharat, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, National Tobacco Control Programme, National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS). While the government is always committed to doing its best with a view of making India a healthy nation spanning across generations..."
20:07 IST, December 6th 2024
Survey to identify 1.37 lakh potential entrepreneurs to begin in J-K next month
A baseline survey to identify around 1.37 lakh youths for turning them into successful entrepreneurs would start across Jammu and Kashmir next month, officials said on Friday.
Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo took stock of preparations for the survey at a meeting here and said the exercise aims at identifying youths inclined towards self-employment through different entrepreneurship activities with the handholding to be extended by the government under the Mission Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.
During the meeting, the chief secretary was given a demonstration of the online application through which this survey would be held jointly by the Labour and Employment, and Planning departments in the field by around 20,000 investigators throughout the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.
The chief secretary urged the youths studying in different universities or colleges to take part in the survey to make it a meaningful exercise to know about their aspirations regarding self-employment and the challenges they were facing.
19:51 IST, December 6th 2024
Himachal Governor Shukla blames search committee for delay in appointing HPU VC
The delay in appointing a vice-chancellor in Himachal Pradesh University has been caused due to non-submission of report by the chairman of the search committee, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla claimed on Friday.
Talking to PTI Videos here, Shukla said the search committee was formed for the appointment of vice-chancellor in Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), with the name suggested by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as its chairman.
The HPU in Shimla is running without a regular VC for more than 32 months after former VC Sikendar Kumar resigned in March 2022 to contest the Rajya Sabha polls.
The VC of Central University, Sat Prakash Bansal, was assigned additional charge of HPU.
"The chairman (of the screening committee) is not submitting his report. A letter would be issued to him seeking an explanation," Shukla said, adding that he would also ask the chief minister as to why the chairman recommended by him has not submitting the report yet.
"The name given by the chief minister was made the chairman of the search committee. What else is there that I don't know? I am keeping quiet to avoid controversy on petty issues," Shukla said.
19:38 IST, December 6th 2024
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Blames Congress for Farmers' Issues
On farmers' protest, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says, "Farmer's issue is not a matter of politics...PM Modi has always worked in the favour of the farmers and has always taken decisions which are good for them...Congress is responsible for the present situation of the farmers in the country... They (Congress leaders) are raising placards but they should have seen their tenure behind those placards... Opposition should not do politics on this issue because the kind of politics Congress is doing, they are getting finished after that."
19:10 IST, December 6th 2024
Gujarat CM Launches 'Nutrition Festival,' Advocates Traditional Food Practices
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel emphasizes the importance of adopting nutrition-rich food habits from nature at the launch of 'Nutrition Festival' by Dindayal Research Institute & Gujarat University. He highlights Prime Minister Modi's 'Back to Basics' mantra, advocating for traditional food practices and seasonal diets to promote health. Patel unveils a coffee table book on India's nutrition traditions, urging citizens to focus on physical well-being for a prosperous life. He also praises the significance of holistic health, which blends spirituality and science.
18:53 IST, December 6th 2024
India Asks Pakistan to Act Against JeM Chief Masood Azhar
India on Friday demanded strong action from Pakistan against Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, after a report emerged that he delivered a speech recently at a public gathering in Bahawalpur.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said if the report is correct, then it has exposed Pakistan's "duplicity" in containing terrorist activities.
"We demand that strong action be taken against him (Azhar) and he should be brought to justice. There has been denial that he is not there in Pakistan," Jaiswal said.
18:38 IST, December 6th 2024
Shehzad Poonawalla Accuses Congress of Corruption Over Cash Found in Singhvi's Rajya Sabha Seat
On cash apparently recovered from Rajya Sabha seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla says, "Congress, cash and corruption, these three Cs always work in coordination... Wherever there is corruption and cash, Congress is found there... Why is Congress scared of investigation? The truth will come out... The way Congress party seems to be panicking, it clearly means that this cash also belongs to Congress, it is money earned by Congress through corruption and that is why they are scared of the truth coming out."
18:33 IST, December 6th 2024
UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Yadav Invites Telangana People to Maha Kumbh 2025
"I have come here in Telangana with an invitation for the Maha Kumbh 2025. Tomorrow, I will be in Andhra Pradesh. Today, I have invited the Governor, CM Revanth Reddy and people of the state to attend Maha Kumbh," says UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Yadav
18:13 IST, December 6th 2024
PM Modi Says Previous Govt Neglected NE Development Due to Fewer Votes and Seats
Asserting that previous governments weighed development to votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the progress of the northeast was not given much emphasis earlier due to fewer population and votes in the region.
Inaugurating the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav here to celebrate the vibrancy of the northeast, he said the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first to create a dedicated ministry for the region and also earmarked 20 per cent budget of every ministry for its development.
"In the last decade, we have seen a wonderful journey of the development of the northeast but it was not easy. We have taken every possible step to connect the northeastern states with India's growth story.
17:56 IST, December 6th 2024
UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Meets Telangana CM Reddy
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
17:52 IST, December 6th 2024
MEA monitoring unrest in South Korea, ensures safety of Indian nationals
On the recent unrest in South Korea, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "South Korea and India have a strong economic and political partnership. We are monitoring the developments. We have very strong investment trade linkages and defence cooperation with South Korea. We also have very strong people-to-people ties. We also have a large number of Indian nationals who live there. We continue to maintain a close watch so that if there is any eventuality or anything that may have a bearing on the safety of our Indian nationals as also bears on our interests. We hope that the situation in the country to stabilise soon."
17:35 IST, December 6th 2024
Foreign Secretary to Visit Bangladesh for Key Talks on December 9
MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "Foreign Secretary is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on the 9th of December and he will meet his counterpart and there will be several other meetings during the visit. Foreign Office consultations led by the Foreign Secretary is a structured engagement between India and Bangladesh. We look forward to this meeting..."
17:23 IST, December 6th 2024
PM Modi Highlights Women's Role and North East's Potential at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav
At Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, PM Modi says, "The stalls that I visited today - most of them were of women... Today, when India is focused on the global connectivity of its culture, and trade - North East connects us to the limitless potential of South Asia and East Asia...
17:07 IST, December 6th 2024
PM Modi addresses the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam
PM Modi addresses the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.
PM Modi says, "Today, the diverse colours of North East are making a beautiful rainbow in the national capital..."
16:55 IST, December 6th 2024
Former Indian Envoy Slams Bangladesh Govt Over Minority Atrocities, Denial of Violence
On Bangladesh issue, former High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Veena Sikri says, "We have seen and it has been documented in newspapers as well that - since Sheikh Hasina fled from Bangladesh to India on August 5, atrocities are being committed against the minorities including Hindus, there... Hindus are being forced to resign if they are working somewhere. Their houses and temples are being destroyed... They (the interim govt of Bangladesh) are in denial mode - they are not accepting the fact that such things are going on even when their Army is involved in such acts in some places. The entire world is seeing this... Our govt has categorically said to the interim govt of Bangladesh that we are seeing the current situation..."
16:42 IST, December 6th 2024
NDMC Holds Awareness Campaign on 'One Nation, One Election' in Connaught Place
New Delhi Municipal Council organised an awareness campaign on the theme of ‘One nation, One election’ in Central Park, Connaught Place, today
16:32 IST, December 6th 2024
Young Artist Sings 'Vande Mataram' at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav
Young artist sings India's national song - Vande Mataram as PM Narendra Modi along with CMs of the states of North-East India attends the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi which is being celebrated from December 6th to 8th, 2024.
16:15 IST, December 6th 2024
Protesting farmers on 'Delhi Chalo' march stopped at Shambu border
Protesting farmers on the 'Delhi Chalo' march were stopped at the Shambhu border after police officials claimed that the famers did not have any permission to enter Haryana.
Drone visuals from Shambhu border showed police barricades where the protesting 101 farmers were stopped.
Heavy police personnel has been deployed at the border.
16:06 IST, December 6th 2024
Jyotiraditya Scindia Visits North-East Craft Exhibition at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi
Artisans and craftsmen from the North-East region of India showcase their products to PM Narendra Modi at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi which is being celebrated from December 6th to 8th, 2024. Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia also present.
15:55 IST, December 6th 2024
RBI Holds Repo Rate at 6.5%, Cuts CRR to Inject ₹1.16 Lakh Crore, Revises Growth Forecast
RBI holds repo rate at 6.5% to tackle inflation but cuts CRR to infuse ₹1.16 lakh crore for a slowing economy. Growth forecast revised, new measures announced for farmers and AI in finance.
15:42 IST, December 6th 2024
PM Modi inaugurates Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.
Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia also present.
The first-ever Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav is being celebrated from December 6th to 8th, 2024. Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav aims to offer a dynamic stage for showcasing Northeast India’s vibrant textile sector, tourism opportunities, traditional craftsmanship, and distinctive Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products..
15:39 IST, December 6th 2024
Soren distributes portfolios to ministers, keeps Home to himself
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday distributed portfolios among the new ministers, keeping Home (including prison), Cabinet Secretariat and several other departments to himself, according to a government notification.
Radhakrishna Kishore, a Congress MLA, got finance while JMM’s Chamra Linda was allotted the department of Schedule Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Minorities.
15:38 IST, December 6th 2024
Rajya Sabha adjourns for the day over recovery of currency notes in House
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday with BJP members creating an uproar over the alleged recovery of a wad of currency notes by security staff from the seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.As soon as the House resumed in the afternoon to take up private members' business, BJP MPs raised slogans demanding answers from the Congress over the recovery of currency notes in the House on Thursday.
14:44 IST, December 6th 2024
'Prime Minister Modi is extraordinary leader': Maha CM
In an exclusive interview with Republic TV after assuming office as Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis praised PM Modi, calling him an 'extraordinary leader.'
13:52 IST, December 6th 2024
US, Japan, Philippine forces jointly patrol in South China Sea
The United States deployed a reconnaissance aircraft while Japan and the Philippines sent navy ships in a joint patrol in the disputed South China Sea on Friday, two days after the allied forces condemned actions by Chinese coast guard vessels against Philippine patrol ships.
13:51 IST, December 6th 2024
Internet services shutdown in ten villages of Ambala in view of farmers protest
With the ongoing farmers protest, orders were passed by the Government of Haryana regarding the shutdown of Internet in ten villages of Ambala from December 6 to December 9 under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, as per an official release by the Government of Haryana.
However banking and mobile recharge services would be still functional, the release mentioned.
13:35 IST, December 6th 2024
Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am of December 9
The Lok Sabha as part of the Winter Session of the Parliament has been adjourned until 11:00 am on December 9, as announced by the Speaker on Friday.
12:57 IST, December 6th 2024
Hamas official says Gaza ceasefire talks have resumed after weekslong hiatus
A Hamas official said Thursday that international mediators have resumed negotiating with the militant group and Israel over a ceasefire in Gaza, and that he was hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war was within reach.
12:46 IST, December 6th 2024
PM Modi to inaugurate three-day Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday.
In a post on X PM Modi on Friday said that Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav celebrates the vibrant culture of the different states of the Northeast.
12:17 IST, December 6th 2024
RS Chairman orders probe after currency notes recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat
Chaos erupted in the upper house after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday informed the house that a wad of cash was found on a seat belonging to Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi by secruity officials.
12:09 IST, December 6th 2024
LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi pay tributes to BR Ambedkar
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders on Friday paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on the occasion of 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas.
11:53 IST, December 6th 2024
RBI hikes rate caps on diaspora's foreign currency deposits to attract flows
The Reserve Bank on Friday announced a raise in the interest rate caps on the diaspora's foreign currency deposits, in a move aimed at attracting more capital flows amid pressures on the rupee.
11:48 IST, December 6th 2024
Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
The Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned until 12 pm on Friday as disruptions continued for the ninth consecutive day of the winter session, with opposition members raising slogans and creating ruckus over various contentious issues.
10:56 IST, December 6th 2024
Traffic jams on Delhi, Noida roads ahead of Farmers' march to Delhi
Traffic jams were seen on Delhi and Noida roads on Friday due to several restrictions and heightened security measures ahead of the farmers' march to the National Capital.
12:09 IST, December 6th 2024
SAD leader Sukhbir Badal continue services as 'sewadar' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal continued his services (seva) as a 'sewadar' at the Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib of Rupnagar district on Friday morning.
Visuals showed the former deputy Chief Minister, a Z+ protectee surrounded by security officials. Dressed in blue 'sewadar' uniform, Badal sat at the entrance of the gurdwara with a spear in one hand.
12:10 IST, December 6th 2024
RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5 pc; GDP growth for FY25 reduced to 6.6 per cent from 7.2 per cent
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the 11th consecutive period, marking a continuation of its neutral monetary policy stance.
12:15 IST, December 6th 2024
Three die in Chennai's Pallavaram after consuming contaminated drinking water
At least three people have died, and 20 others fell ill in Pallavaram near Chennai on Thursday after allegedly consuming drinking water contaminated with sewage, Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramaniyan said on Thursday.
12:13 IST, December 6th 2024
Farmers to begin Delhi march from Shambhu border at 1 pm
A 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers will embark on a foot march to Delhi at 1 pm on Friday from their protest site at the Shambhu border on the Punjab and Haryana border.
The farmers are marching to force the Centre for a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.
A heavy deployment of security personnel has been made on the Haryana side of the border.
12:14 IST, December 6th 2024
Security heightened at Ambala border ahead of farmers’ march
The security arrangements have been heightened ahead of the Delhi March announced by farmers today. The Police have barricaded the Ambala-Delhi border as the farmers will leave from Shambhu Border for Delhi at 1 pm.
08:01 IST, December 6th 2024
India’s growth offers phenomenal opportunities to American investors: K V Subramanian
Of the belief that India is headed to be a USD 55 trillion economy by 2047, India's Executive Director at the IMF Dr K V Subramanian on Thursday said India’s growth offers phenomenal opportunities to American investors.
Subramanian said this during the launch of his latest book “India@100: Envisioning Tomorrow’s Economic Powerhouse”.
07:45 IST, December 6th 2024
Good News: Govt plans to increase Passport Seva Kendras to 600
The government plans to expand the number of Passport Seva Kendras operated through post offices to 600 in the next five years from 442 at present, an official statement said on Thursday.
07:23 IST, December 6th 2024
‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas’ holiday in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra government has declared a local holiday on Friday to observe the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, widely known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas across the country. This day, observed annually on December 6, honours Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, affectionately called Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.
12:14 IST, December 6th 2024
Delhi: Fire breaks out in slums of Rani Garden in Geeta Colony
A fire broke out in the slums of Rani Garden in the Geeta Colony area of Shahdara district on Friday. No injuries or casualties were reported so far, an official said.
12:14 IST, December 6th 2024
French President Macron vows to stay in office despite no-confidence vote
French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to continue his five-year mandate despite the recent no-confidence vote that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier.
12:14 IST, December 6th 2024
Security heightened at Shambhu border ahead of farmers' Delhi March
The security arrangements have been heightened ahead of the Delhi March announced by farmers today. The Police have barricaded the Ambala-Delhi border as the farmers will leave from Shambhu Border for Delhi at 1 pm.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:58 IST, December 6th 2024