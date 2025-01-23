Farooq Abdullah Sings 'Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye' at Katra | VIDEO

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah surprised devotees on Thursday with a heartfelt rendition of the bhajan "Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye" at an ashram in Katra.

Joining a singer and children during a devotional programme, Abdullah’s performance struck a chord with the audience, and a video of the moment has since gone viral on social media.

Alongside his spiritual offering, Abdullah addressed the contentious issue of the ropeway construction in Katra, voicing his support for locals protesting against the project.

Criticising the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, he said, “Those running the shrine’s operations should not take actions that harm the interests of the local people or create problems for them.”

He commended the community for their bravery in opposing the project, stating, “You showed courage and fought bravely to stop it. They have realised that power lies with the people, not the government.”

Abdullah further said that authorities must consult the public on decisions impacting their livelihoods. He highlighted the plight of local residents, many of whom depend on the shrine’s visitors for their income.

“The people living in these hills come here to earn their livelihood with the blessings of Mata. But they have been forgotten. When the power of God prevails, everything else fades away. Just look at what is happening in California,” he remarked.

Calling for unity, Abdullah reflected on how religion’s core teachings advocate peace and compassion but are often misused for selfish purposes.