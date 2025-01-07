Search icon
  • FASTag Mandatory in Maharashtra For All vehicles from April 1: What is It and How Does It work?

Published 16:51 IST, January 7th 2025

FASTag Mandatory in Maharashtra For All vehicles from April 1: What is It and How Does It work?

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced it would make toll collection through FASTag mandatory from April 1

Reported by: Digital Desk
FASTag mandatory for all vehicles in Maharashtra from April 1 | Image: PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced it would make toll collection through FASTag mandatory from April 1. 

The decision was made in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, where approval was given to the public works department's proposal that toll collection at toll plazas across the state will be done exclusively through FASTag from April 1.

Maharashtra Makes FASTag Mandatory

According to an official statement, the move is expected to bring efficiency and transparency to toll collection and reduce vehicle congestion at toll plazas. It will save time and fuel for commuters. 

What is FASTag

FASTag is India's electronic toll collection chip for national highways. It was launched by the NHAI to ease commutes on roads. Upon enrolling in the program, you are issued a FASTag card or tag. 

How Does FASTag Works 

The electronic tag has to be attached to the vehicle. Every time the vehicle attached with tag passes by a toll plaza, the tax is directly deducted from the wallet. Currently, technology is enabled in over 240 toll plazas in the country.

FASTag is attached to the windscreen of the vehicle and linked to a bank account or a prepaid card. The technology FASTag program uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to collect toll tax payments. 

When a FASTag-attached vehicle approaches a toll plaza, a scanner at the plaza identifies the tag and deducts tax from the linked bank account or the prepaid card.

What If Vehicle Does Not Carry FASTag

The government said that vehicles without FASTags or those entering the dedicated lanes without proper tags will have to pay double the toll fee.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:51 IST, January 7th 2025

