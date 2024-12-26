Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Fatehpur Horrific Accident: 2 Children Killed After Truck Hits, Drags E-Rickshaw For 20 Metres

Published 18:58 IST, December 26th 2024

Fatehpur Horrific Accident: 2 Children Killed After Truck Hits, Drags E-Rickshaw For 20 Metres

Fatehpur Horrific Accident: 2 Children Killed After Truck Hits, Drags E-Rickshaw For 20 Metres

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fatehpur Horrific Accident: 2 Children Killed After Truck Hits, Drags E-Rickshaw For 20 Metres | Image: screen grab

Fatehpur: A speeding truck hit an e-rickshaw transporting children and dragged it for over 20 metres in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur leading to the death of as many as two children and injuring few others. The tragic accident was caught on CCTV camera, where the speeding truck was seen hitting the e-rickshaw from behind and dragging it for several metres in Bindki’s Faridpur.

The injured children have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, where the condition of one of them is claimed to be critical.

The UP police have registered a case in relevant sections against the accused truck driver and initiated a probe into it.

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited. 
 

Updated 18:58 IST, December 26th 2024

