Published 17:37 IST, December 17th 2024

Fight Over Song Change at Ghaziabad Cafe Escalates Into Street Brawl, Video Emerges

A disagreement over changing a song at a cafe in Ghaziabad led to a violent street brawl late on Monday night, resulting in the damage of a vehicle.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Fight Over Song Change at Ghaziabad Cafe Escalates Into Street Brawl, Video Emerges | Image: Republic

Ghaziabad: A disagreement over changing a song at a cafe in Ghaziabad led to a violent street brawl late on Monday night, resulting in the damage of a vehicle and the arrest of six individuals. 

The police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the incident.

The altercation began when a group of people at the cafe became upset over the change of a song. The argument quickly escalated, and the confrontation spilled onto the street. 

VIDEO | Fight Over Song Change at Ghaziabad Cafe Escalates Into Street Brawl 

A video that went viral on social media showed both groups physically fighting, using kicks, punches, and belts. Several vehicles, including a Scorpio, were damaged during the chaos.

Among those arrested were a Delhi Police head constable, an engineer, a lawyer, and an automobile area manager. 

The police are still searching for the cafe owner, who has gone into hiding. 

The arrested individuals were taken into custody for their involvement in the brawl, while the investigation continues.

In the video, several people can be seen in an intense altercation, with some trying to break up the fight while others continued attacking. 

The brawl caused significant damage to nearby property, including cars, and left several bystanders shocked.

The Ghaziabad police have assured the public that they are looking into all aspects of the case, including the role of the cafe owner. 

This incident has sparked concern about the safety of public spaces, especially late at night, where small disagreements can turn into violent confrontations. 

Authorities are urging cafe and restaurant owners to ensure better security measures and conflict resolution practices to prevent such incidents in the future.

Updated 17:37 IST, December 17th 2024

