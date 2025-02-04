Published 22:10 IST, February 4th 2025
Hours Before Delhi Polls, FIR Against Arvind Kejriwal For 'Poison in Yamuna' Remark
Delhi Elections 2025: A case has been registered against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Haryana’s Shahbad Police Station.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Hours Before Delhi Polls, FIR Against Arvind Kejriwal For 'Poison in Yamuna' Remark | Image: ANI
Updated 22:43 IST, February 4th 2025