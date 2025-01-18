FIR Against Congress' Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore Over Rape Allegations

Sitapur: Congress' Sitapur Lok Sabha MP Rakesh Rathore has been booked on charges of rape. According to the police, the victim alleged that the Congress MP raped her multiple times in the past few years on the promise of marrying her and also threatened her. The police stated that the complaint was filed by a woman at the Kotwali Police Station on January 15, alleging that Rathore had raped her multiple times over the past four years.

In her statement, the victim claimed that Rathore had promised to marry her and help her build a career in politics, but instead exploited her trust. She has provided the police with call details and recordings as evidence, reported news agency PTI.

Superintendent of Police (SP, Sitapur) Chakresh Mishra confirmed that Rathore was booked on Friday and that security has been provided to the woman.

SP Chakresh Mishra said, "A victim appeared before the police in Kotwali Nagar area of ​​Sitapur and submitted an application on 15th January that Congress MP from Sitapur, Rakesh Rathore has been raping her for the last 4 years on the pretext of marriage and helping in politics. The victim provided electronic evidence and other call recordings in support of her statement and police studied all this evidence in detail. The victim said that she has been continuously threatened by the accused. A case was registered and police are taking action in this regard. The medical of the victim and her statement have also been recorded before the court."

Meanwhile, MP Rakesh Rathore remained unavailable for a response to the allegations.