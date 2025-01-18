FIR Against Rahul Gandhi In Guwahati For Remarks Against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Guwahati: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been booked by the Assam police. According to reports, an FIR has been registered at the Panbazar Police Station in Guwahati for allegedly making derogatory comments against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. As per the information, the case has been filed under sections 152 and 197(d) of the BNSS.

Reportedly the case is related to Gandhi's recent visit to Assam as part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi had addressed the crowd and allegedly made comments that were deemed derogatory towards the RSS Chief.

The FIR mentions that Rahul Gandhi made inflammatory statements that could disturb public peace and harmony, leading to the registration of the case. The comments were reportedly made in a public event and which targeted Bhagwat's position and views.

The Guwahati police have initiated legal proceedings into the matter.

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has faced legal action in Assam. Earlier, an FIR was registered against him for allegedly provoking violence during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has been vocal about his criticism of the RSS and the BJP . Meanwhile, the latest case against him registered in Guwahati is likely to escalate the political tensions between the Congress and the BJP.