FIR Filed After Navy Craft Collides With Ferry Off Mumbai Coast, Leaving 13 Dead

Mumbai: An FIR has been filed following the tragic collision of a Navy craft and a passenger ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, which led to the death of 13 people. The incident occurred near Karanja, and the ferry was carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island. The Navy craft, which was undergoing engine trials, lost control at around 4 pm and crashed into the ferry ‘Neel Kamal’. The accident has left 13 people dead, including a naval personnel and two employees from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) on board the Navy craft.

The victims, as reported by Mumbai police, include seven men, four women, and two children. In response to the collision, the Indian Navy, in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marine Police, launched an extensive search and rescue operation. So far, 99 survivors have been rescued and transferred to nearby jetties and hospitals.

The Mumbai police have filed an FIR in connection with the accident, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash. While the rescue operations continue, authorities are working to account for all individuals involved.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking in Nagpur, confirmed that 101 people had been rescued from the scene. The Navy and police are continuing their efforts to ensure all survivors are safely accounted for.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X, saying, “Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the collision between passenger ferry and Indian Navy craft in Mumbai Harbour. Injured personnel, including naval personnel & civilians from both vessels, are receiving urgent medical care.”

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Extensive search & rescue efforts are ongoing by the Indian Navy & Coast Guard, deploying multiple assets, to locate missing persons,” Singh added.

Fadnavis said 13 persons, including 10 civilians and three from the Navy, were declared dead by Naval doctors till 7.30 pm. Two seriously injured personnel from the Navy are admitted to the naval hospital.

He said the Navy, Coast Guard and Mumbai Police launched rescue operations immediately.

Four naval helicopters and 11 crafts were pressed into service. The rescue operations are underway, he said.

Fadnavis declared financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of victims of the "extremely unfortunate" tragedy from the CM's Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, an FIR under relevant sections of the new criminal code BNS was registered at the Colaba police station in south Mumbai against the Navy speed boat driver and others responsible for the tragedy, an official said.

The FIR was filed on a complaint lodged by survivor Natharam Chaudhary (22), a resident of Mumbai's Sakinaka area, he said.

The BNS sections invoked in the FIR included those related to causing death by negligence, actions that endanger the personal safety or life of others, rash or negligent navigation of a vessel and acts of mischief that cause wrongful loss or damage to individuals or the public.

Late in the night, police released the names of ten of the deceased who have been identified.

They are: 1) Mahendra Singh Shekhawat (Navy); 2) Praveen Sharma (worker on NAD boat); 3) Mangesh (worker on NAD boat); 4) Mohammad Rehan Qureshi (passenger boat); 5) Rakesh Nanaji Ahire (passenger Boat); 6) Safiana Pathan; 7) Mahi Pawara (aged 3); 8) Akshata Rakesh Ahire; 9) Mithu Rakesh Ahire (aged 8) and 10) Deepak V.

Two women and a male victim were yet to be identified, according to the police.