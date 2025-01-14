Search icon
  • FIR Filed Against AAP for Alleged AI-Generated Videos Targeting PM Modi, Amit Shah on X

Published 21:53 IST, January 14th 2025

FIR Filed Against AAP for Alleged AI-Generated Videos Targeting PM Modi, Amit Shah on X

The case was lodged under relevant sections at the North Avenue police station, they said, without giving details of the FIR.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party ​(AAP) for allegedly posting AI-generated photos and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the party's official X handle, police sources said.

The case was lodged under relevant sections at the North Avenue police station, they said, without giving details of the FIR.

According to the sources, they had received a complaint regarding some objectionable photos and videos of the prime minister and home minister on the official X handle of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The alleged videos were posted by AAP on January 10 and January 13.

One of the videos -- which was made by the AI-deepfake technology -- showed a scene from a 90s Bollywood flick where the faces of villains were swapped with that of BJP leaders and the audio was changed to a a conversation on Delhi polls, an officer said.

After analysing the complaint, the officer said the FIR was filed and an investigation has been initiated in the matter. 

Updated 21:53 IST, January 14th 2025

