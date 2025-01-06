Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • FIR Filed Against Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Over Remarks On Minister Dhananjay Munde

Published 04:11 IST, January 6th 2025

FIR Filed Against Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Over Remarks On Minister Dhananjay Munde

The Maharashtra police have filed an FIR against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for allegedly making defamatory comments against minister Dhananjay Munde

Reported by: Digital Desk
FIR Filed Against Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Over Remarks On Minister Dhananjay Munde | Image: PTI

Beed: The Maharashtra police in Beed district have filed an FIR against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for allegedly making defamatory comments against state minister Dhananjay Munde. The police took action after a complaint was lodged by Tukaram Aghav, an individual from the area. The police have initiated a legal action into the matter. 

According to the reports, the incident took place during a rally in Parbhani on Saturday, where Jarange criticised Munde in connection with the murder of Beed's sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh. Jarange reportedly said that the Maratha community would not allow Munde to walk freely on the streets if any harm came to Deshmukh's family. These remarks sparked anger among Munde’s supporters, who later protested against Jarange outside the Shivajinagar Police Station in Beed and demanded legal action.

As per reports, Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9. The motive for the crime appears to be Deshmukh's attempt to prevent an extortion attempt by a company operating a windmill project. Seven people have been arrested so far in connection with the murder, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is handling the case.

The murder has gained attention for its caste-related implications, as Deshmukh was a Maratha, while most of the accused belong to the Vanjari community, which holds a major influence in the Beed district.

Further legal action is being taken into the matter. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 04:11 IST, January 6th 2025

Recommended

States Of Emergency Declared As Central US Faces Heaviest Snow In Decade
India News
Streaming On OTT This Week: The Sabarmati Report, Black Warrant And More
Entertainment News
Etihad Flight Aborts Takeoff At Melbourne Airport After Tyre Explosion
World News
Severe Cold Wave Grips North India: Delhi Wrapped In Thick Fog
India News
Never Say Minorities Not Safe in India: Kiren Rijiju; Owaisi Counters
India News
Musk Calls Starmer 'National Embarrassment', Demands His Resignation
World News
13 Students Injured as Picnic Bus Catches Fire in Tripura's Mohanpur
India News
Stree 3: Akshay Is 'Thanos' Of Horror Comedy Universe, Says Dinesh Vijan
Entertainment News
Pushpa 2 Scripts History, Hindi Version Crosses ₹800 Cr in India
Entertainment News
Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Game Changer, Fateh And More
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: