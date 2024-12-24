Search icon
  • Fire at Commercial Building in Ahmedabad, No Casualty; Offices Damaged

Published 09:38 IST, December 24th 2024

Fire at Commercial Building in Ahmedabad, No Casualty; Offices Damaged

A fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city early Tuesday morning, damaging several offices in the premises, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fire at Commercial Building in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI

Ahmedabad: A fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city early Tuesday morning, damaging several offices in the premises, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out at 4.30 am on the ninth floor of C-block of the Titanium Square building in Thaltej area, where different offices are located, and spread to the eight and tenth floors, in-charge chief fire officer Jayesh Khadia said.

A short-circuit possibly caused the blaze, he said, adding that the offices in the building were vacant at the time of the incident.

As many as 28 fire tenders and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the site.

It took nearly three hours to control the blaze, the official said. 

Updated 09:38 IST, December 24th 2024

