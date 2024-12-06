Published 18:27 IST, December 6th 2024
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi Jal Board Office in Rohini, No Casualties
A minor fire broke out at the Delhi Jal Board office in Rohini Sector-25 on Friday, no casualties reported.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire breaks out at Delhi Jal Board office in Rohini, no injuries | Image: x
New Delhi: A minor fire broke out at the Delhi Jal Board office in Rohini Sector-25 on Friday, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said.
No casualties were reported. "We received a call about a fire in a stack of plastic pipes at 3:08 pm. Four fire engines were immediately dispatched to the spot. The teams controlled the fire completely within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported," the official said.
With PTI Inputs
Updated 18:27 IST, December 6th 2024