Published 18:27 IST, December 6th 2024

Fire Breaks Out at Delhi Jal Board Office in Rohini, No Casualties

A minor fire broke out at the Delhi Jal Board office in Rohini Sector-25 on Friday, no casualties reported.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire breaks out at Delhi Jal Board office in Rohini, no injuries | Image: x

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out at the Delhi Jal Board office in Rohini Sector-25 on Friday, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said.

Fire Breaks Out at Delhi Jal Board Office in Rohini

No casualties were reported. "We received a call about a fire in a stack of plastic pipes at 3:08 pm. Four fire engines were immediately dispatched to the spot. The teams controlled the fire completely within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported," the official said. 

With PTI Inputs  

Updated 18:27 IST, December 6th 2024

