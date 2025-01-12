Search icon
Published 10:13 IST, January 12th 2025

Fire Breaks Out At Greater Noida Chemical Factory

Massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in Greater Noida’s Badalpur on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
fire broke out in chemical factory | Image: IANS

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in Greater Noida’s Badalpur on Saturday. According to reports, two dozen fire tenders were present to douse the fire. 

A thick column of black smoke, visible from a distance, billowed into the sky from the Shri Banke Bihari Chemical Plant on Dujana Road. The fire department was immediately notified, and firefighting teams rushed to the scene to control the blaze.

Locals said the fire started following an explosion at the chemical plant.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi, said, "We received information about the fire at the Shri Banke Bihari Chemical Plant on Dujana Road in the Badalpur police station area. We took immediate action and dispatched fire services unit to the site. Currently, over two dozen fire tenders have been deployed to put out the blaze." 

Efforts are underway to ensure no one is injured in the incident, said the officer.

With inputs from PTI 

 

Updated 10:13 IST, January 12th 2025

