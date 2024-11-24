Search icon
Published 23:46 IST, November 24th 2024

Fire Breaks Out at Pharma Unit in Thane District

A fire broke out in a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday night, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fire Breaks Out at Pharma Unit in Thane District | Image: x

Thane: A fire broke out in a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday night, officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze that started around 10 pm at the factory in Anand Nagar of MIDC Ambernath, they said.

Firefighters from Ambernath, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur were rushed to the spot and an operation to douse the fire was underway, an official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. 

Updated 23:46 IST, November 24th 2024

