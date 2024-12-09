Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Rajouri Garden, 10 Fire Tenders Rushed

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden market on Monday, authorities said.

"We received a fire call near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm. 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.

The Delhi Fire Service shared a video showing massive plumes of smoke rising from the building involved in the fire incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Thick smoke blanketed the area, sparking panic among nearby shopkeepers.

Authorities have sealed off the vicinity to aid firefighting efforts.

Sources said there were more than 20 people at the time of incident.

"It was around 2 pm, when many shopkeepers witnessed black smoke billowing from Jungle Jamboree restaurant. We immediately informed the police and fire brigade teams. More than 25 people jumped from the open sitting area to a nearby building's terrace to save their lives," a shopkeeper, Ghanshyam Agarwal, said.

Delhi Police in a statement said the building houses several shops on the ground floor, a restaurant named Jungle Jamboree (which was closed), and an institute, MAAC Rajouri, on another floor.

"The damage is lesser on the ground floor establishments," it said.

Police said eight fire tenders have been used so far and the fire is under control.

The owners of establishments have been asked to account for all the people who were in the premises at the time of the fire, they said.

This is a developing story.

People Jump Off Building as Massive Fire Engulfs Rajouri Garden Restaurant | VIDEO

Many videos of the incident went viral on social media showing people jumping off to an adjacent building to save their lives.

People jumped off to the roof of a neighbouring building after a fire broke out at Jungle Jamboree restaurant in Delhi's Rajouri Garden earlier today.