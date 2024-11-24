Fire Breaks Out at Seemapuri Police Station in Delhi

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Delhi's Seemapuri police station on Sunday. The fire at the police station resulted in chaos in the area. On information, over seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to douse the fire.

A senior police official confirmed the incident saying that blaze spread rapidly, which was doused after an hour of efforts by the firefighters.

A Delhi Fire Services official said, no one received any injuries due to the fire.

"We received a call regarding a fire at the 'malkhana' (where items seized during probe are stored) of Seemapuri police station at 8.42 pm," said the officer.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze on the first floor of the building was completely doused at around 9.40 pm, he said.

An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Later in a statement, Delhi Police said around 8.35 pm, a resident of Police Colony informed the officer on duty that a fire broke out at the southeast portion of the building of Seemapuri police station.

The duty officer informed SHO, Seemapuri who reached the spot with some police personnel and found that there was a fire on three floors of a part of the building, it said.

Police said the control room and fire brigade were informed, and fire tenders reached to extinguish the fire. Stairs and adjacent rooms having case properties of 'malkhana' have been damaged in the fire, it said.