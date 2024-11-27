Fire Breaks Out in 15-Storey Residential Building in South Mumbai

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in south Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire started on the 14th floor of the Ansari Heights building in the Dongri area around 1.10 pm, a civic official said.

“There is no report of any injury to anyone,” the official said.

At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles have been rushed to the spot on Nishan Pada Road, he said.

The firefighting operation is underway, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in the morning, a fire was reported from a residential building in Andheri West. Officials said no one was injured in that fire, which was doused by around 9 am.