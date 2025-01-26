Search icon
Published 20:25 IST, January 26th 2025

Fire Breaks Out in Duct of 15-storey Building in Mumbai's Kurla Area

A fire broke out in a residential building in Kurla East in Mumbai on Sunday evening, though there was no report of anyone getting hurt since everyone was evacuated in time, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fire Breaks Out in Duct of 15-storey Building in Mumbai's Kurla Area | Image: PTI

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a residential building in Kurla East in Mumbai on Sunday evening, though there was no report of anyone getting hurt since everyone was evacuated in time, an official said.

It is a level one (less intensity) fire that is confined to the electrical duct from the ground floor to the 15th floor of Shivaji Nagar SRA building, the official said.

"No one is hurt in the incident. No one is trapped either as all residents were evacuated in time. Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers and scores of personnel are at the site to douse the flames," the official informed. 

