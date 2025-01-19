Search icon
  • Fire Breaks Out in House in Ghaziabad Due to Short Circuit, Four Killed

Published 11:29 IST, January 19th 2025

Fire Breaks Out in House in Ghaziabad Due to Short Circuit, Four Killed

A 32-year-old woman and her two children were among four charred to death after a fire broke out in a house due to short circuit.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire in Ghaziabad | Image: ANI/representative

Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old woman and her two children were among four charred to death after a fire broke out in a house due to short circuit early Sunday, officials said.

The family was sleeping when the fire broke out in the early hours.

After dousing the flames, fire fighters recovered the bodies inside the house, Chief Fire Officer Rahul told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Gulbahar (32) and her two minor sons. A relative's son residing in the same house was also among those killed The woman's husband Shahnawaz escaped unhurt.

With PTI Inputs

Updated 11:29 IST, January 19th 2025

