  • Fire Breaks Out in Seven-Storey Building in South Mumbai, Dark Plume of Smoke Erupts

Fire Breaks Out in Seven-Storey Building in South Mumbai, Dark Plume of Smoke Erupts

The blaze erupted at 11.39 am on the second floor of Poonam Chambers located on Annie Besant Road, the official said.

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a seven-storey commercial building in the Worli area of south Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

The blaze erupted at 11.39 am on the second floor of Poonam Chambers located on Annie Besant Road, the official said.

He said the level-2 fire (major) was confined to an office on the second floor.

Eight fire engines, seven water tankers, local police, BMC officials and other staffers rushed to the spot, and the firefighting operations were underway, the official said. 

