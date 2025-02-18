Search icon
Updated 00:07 IST, February 19th 2025

Fire Breaks Out In Triveni Express Coming From Prayagraj

A fire broke out in the Triveni Express near Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire Breaks Out in Triveni Express from Prayagraj, Panic Ensues as Passengers Evacuate | VIDEO | Image: Republic

Prayagraj: A fire broke out in the Triveni Express near Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Tuesday. 

No casualties were reported in the incident. 

The fire has been brought under control, officials said. 

Fire Breaks Out in Triveni Express Near Sonbhadra | WATCH

 This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.
 

Published 16:33 IST, February 18th 2025

