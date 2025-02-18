Updated 00:07 IST, February 19th 2025
Fire Breaks Out In Triveni Express Coming From Prayagraj
A fire broke out in the Triveni Express near Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported in the incident.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Panic Ensues as Passengers Evacuate
Prayagraj: A fire broke out in the Triveni Express near Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Tuesday.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
The fire has been brought under control, officials said.
Fire Breaks Out in Triveni Express Near Sonbhadra | WATCH
This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.
Published 16:33 IST, February 18th 2025