  • Fire-hit Warship INS Brahmaputra Brought to 'Upright' Position, Will be Back at Sea: officials

Published 19:47 IST, December 3rd 2024

Fire-hit Warship INS Brahmaputra Brought to 'Upright' Position, Will be Back at Sea: officials

Vice-Admiral Singh said the Navy will continue with its internal inquiry into the collision and on completion of the probe, it will take corrective measures.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire-hit warship INS Brahmaputra brought to 'upright' position | Image: X

Mumbai: Indian Navy's frontline warship INS Brahmaputra, which turned to a side and was damaged following a fire onboard more than four months ago, has been set "upright" and the guided missile frigate will be back at sea, a top official said on Tuesday.

Vice-Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, said the restoration plan of the warship will be chalked out after the Navy completes a full survey on the extent of damage caused to the vessel.

"The raging rhino (INS Brahmaputra) will rise again and will lead the charge for years to come. The first part of getting raging back on its feet has been achieved. She was 'uprighted' on November 2. On November 8, she was placed in the dry dock. They (Navy officials) have been carrying out damage assessment and initial repairs," he said in response to a question.

Vice-Admiral Singh was addressing the media on the eve of Navy Day (December 4).

In late July, a major fire broke out onboard INS Brahmaputra at the naval dockyard in Mumbai. The warship was severely damaged and tilted heavily to one side following the fire. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had then visited the naval dockyard and reviewed the sequence of events leading to the accident.

Asked about the recent collision between Indian Navy submarine INS Karanj and fishing boat FV Marthoma off the Goa coast, he said the vessel suffered damage in the accident but it is operational.

"Obviously, where there is a collision between two vessels there will be an amount of damage. We have taken an assessment of the damage that has occurred and the repairs are in progress and the submarine remains operational," Vice-Admiral Singh emphasised.

On Monday, the Mumbai Police said the 'tandel' (captain) of FV Marthoma was booked in connection with the death of two persons following its collision with INS Karanj in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Goa on November 21.

The submarine suffered damage of more than Rs 10 crore, while the fishing boat sank due to the impact of the collision. Fishing boat Marthoma had 13 crew members and 11 of them were rescued in the search operation.

Vice-Admiral Singh said the Navy will continue with its internal inquiry into the collision and on completion of the probe, it will take corrective measures if and where required. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 19:47 IST, December 3rd 2024

