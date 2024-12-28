Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:59 IST, December 28th 2024

Fire Triggers Blast at Namkeen Factory in Delhi, Four Injured

Four workers were injured in a blast triggered by a fire at a namkeen factory in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh on Saturday morning.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Four workers were injured in a blast triggered by a fire at a namkeen factory in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh | Image: Representative image

New Delhi: Four workers were injured in a blast triggered by a fire at a namkeen factory in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh on Saturday morning, officials said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 8.16 am and 17 fire tenders were pressed into service, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

It is a two-storey building and the fire broke out on the ground floor, he said.

Four workers who were inside the factory were injured in a blast that was triggered by the fire. They were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he added.

According to the officials, efforts to douse the fire are underway. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:59 IST, December 28th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.