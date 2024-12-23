Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:51 IST, December 23rd 2024

First Meeting of Parliamentary Panel on ONOE on January 8

The first meeting of the 39-member parliamentary panel on 'one nation, one election' is set to be held on January 8.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Parliamentary Panel on ONOE | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The first-ever meeting of the 39-member parliamentary panel on 'one nation, one election' is scheduled on January 8, setting the tone for nationwide discussions on the BJP -led NDA government's key poll reform initiative.  

Parliamentary Panel on ONOE 

According to parliamentary sources, the first meeting of the Joint Committee on bills for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, chaired by BJP member P P Chaudhary, will likely be an introductory one, with officials briefing the panel on the two bills to implement the BJP's long-held election promise.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill were introduced in the Lok Sabha last week and referred to the joint committee of Parliament on Friday, the last day of the Winter Session.

The government decided to increase the committee's strength from 31 to 39 as more political parties expressed the desire to be part of the exercise to examine the two draft legislations on simultaneous elections.

Former Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Parshottam Rupala and Manish Tewari and several first-term lawmakers, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , Bansuri Swaraj and Sambit Patra, are members of the committee.

The panel has 27 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha. 

With PTI Inputs 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:14 IST, December 23rd 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra BJP

Recommended

Deepveer Introduce Daughter Dua To Paps In A Private Event, See Photos
Entertainment News
PM Modi Participates in Christmas Programme Hosted by CBCI | LIVE
India News
'Don't Understand Why Virat Kohli Blocked Me', Says Rahul Vaidya
Entertainment News
Mercury Drops in Haryana, Punjab After Rain, Gurdaspur Shivers at 4 deg
India News
Hyderabad Police To Approach Supreme Court Over Allu Arjun’s Bail
Entertainment News
'Why the Hate?': Woman’s Comment Sparks Bengaluru vs North India Debate
India News
Who is V Ramasubramanian? 5 Key Facts About the New NHRC Chief
India News
Delhi Police Nabs Man Wanted in Robbery-Murder Case after 3-Year
India News
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Police Releases Footage From Sandhya Theatre
Entertainment News
BCCI Drops Major Update On Mohammed Shami's Injury, Chances On BGT Tests
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.