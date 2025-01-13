Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Five Bangladeshis Held in Bengal for Illegally Entering India: Police

Published 14:48 IST, January 13th 2025

Five Bangladeshis Held in Bengal for Illegally Entering India: Police

The accused were staying together in a rented accommodation at Sonarpur and used fake documents to bag jobs, a senior police officer said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Five Bangladeshis Held in Bengal for Illegally Entering India: Police | Image: R Bharat

Kolkata: Five Bangladeshis were on Monday arrested from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district for allegedly entering India illegally, hiding their identities and working at a local cloth mill, police said.

The accused were staying together in a rented accommodation at Sonarpur and used fake documents to bag jobs, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from Sonarpur police station started keeping a close watch on the group, who never interacted with their neighbours, before arresting them, he added.

"These five persons illegally entered India about a year ago. They concealed their identities and were working at a cloth mill. We are talking with their neighbours to find out more about their activities. They will be produced in a local court this afternoon," the officer said. 

Updated 14:48 IST, January 13th 2025

