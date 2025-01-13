Five Bangladeshis Held in Bengal for Illegally Entering India: Police

Kolkata: Five Bangladeshis were on Monday arrested from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district for allegedly entering India illegally, hiding their identities and working at a local cloth mill, police said.

The accused were staying together in a rented accommodation at Sonarpur and used fake documents to bag jobs, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from Sonarpur police station started keeping a close watch on the group, who never interacted with their neighbours, before arresting them, he added.