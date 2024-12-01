Flood-like Situation in Puducherry as Cyclone Fengal Completes Landfall | Visuals

Chennai: Cyclone Fengal made landfalll near Puducherry on Saturday and remained stationary over the union territory. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the cyclone would gradually weaken within the next three hours.

However, northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry continue to experience a flood-like situation, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Visuals from the area show cities drenched and waterlogged.

Meanwhile, operations at the Chennai airport, which had been suspended, resumed past midnight. However, many flights faced cancellations and delays, officials said.

According to an IMD official, the landfall process is expected to take around four hours. The IMD's latest update indicates that the forward sector of the cyclone's spiral bands has entered the land near Puducherry.

Ananda Das, Head of IMD's Cyclonic Division, stated that a red alert has been issued for several parts of Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala , and interior Karnataka due to expected heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Moreover, in an official release, the IMD mentioned that a moderate to high flash flood risk is expected in several watersheds and neighboring areas across the following meteorological sub-divisions in the next 24 hours:

-Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam: Prakasam and Nellore districts

-Rayalaseema: Chittoor and Kadapa districts

-South Interior Karnataka: Chamarajanagar, Kolar, and Ramnagar districts