Published 11:42 IST, January 5th 2025

Fog Hits Flight Operations at Srinagar Airport

Flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport were affected on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by fog, officials said. Early morning visibility at the Srinagar airport was 50 metres, which has affected the air traffic.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fog Hits Flight Operations at Srinagar Airport | Image: PTI

Srinagar: Flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport were affected on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by fog, officials said.

Early morning visibility at the Srinagar airport was 50 metres, which has affected the air traffic. All airlines have pushed their flights after 10 am, an Airports Authority of India official said.

Dense fog hit operations at the airport on Saturday as well, leading to flight delays and diversions. 

Updated 11:42 IST, January 5th 2025

