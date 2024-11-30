Search icon
  • Followed Poll Processes Transparently, Will Review All Legitimate Concerns: EC to Cong

Published 13:09 IST, November 30th 2024

Followed Poll Processes Transparently, Will Review All Legitimate Concerns: EC to Cong

The Election Commission asserted that all poll procedures it followed in Maharashtra were transparent and assured that it would review all legitimate concerns

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Election Commission asserted that all poll procedures it followed in Maharashtra were transparent and assured that it would review all legitimate concerns | Image: PTI/Representative

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday asserted that all poll procedures it followed in Maharashtra were transparent and assured that it would review all legitimate concerns flagged by the Congress, which alleged serious inconsistencies.

In its interim response to the party, the poll authority invited a Congress delegation on December 3 to discuss concerns expressed by it.

The Congress on Friday raised with the Election Commission "serious and grave inconsistencies" which it said were being revealed in the data relating to the polling and counting processes for the recently-concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls and sought an in-person hearing to present relevant evidence.

In the response, the EC reiterated that the process was transparent with the involvement of candidates or their agents at every stage.

The commission also assured of a review of the Congress' legitimate concerns and a written response after hearing the party's delegation in person.

It asserted that a transparent electoral roll updation process was undertaken with the involvement of all political parties.

Responding to the issue regarding the voter turnout data, the EC asserted that there was no discrepancy in it and the data was available with all candidates polling station-wise and is verifiable.

The gap in the 5 pm polling data and the final voter turnout was due to procedural priorities, as presiding officers perform multiple statutory duties near the close of polling before updating the voter turnout data.

As an additional disclosure measure, an EC press note at around 11:45 pm was introduced during the 2024 Lok Sabha election and followed subsequently during all assembly polls thereafter, the poll body told the Congress. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)   

November 30th 2024

