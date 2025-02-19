Football Match Turns Into Chaos As Firecracker Explosion Injures Over 30 In Malappuram

Malappuram: A massive firecracker explosion occurred at a football ground near Areekode in Kerala ’s Malappuram district, leaving over 30 people injured on the ground. The incident took place just before the start of a football match, when firecrackers were lit, causing chaos and destruction. Following the incident, the injured people were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Areekode police stated, “More than 30 people were injured due to firecrackers near Areekode in Malappuram district of Kerala. The incident took place in a football ground where firecrackers were used before the start of a football match. The firecrackers burst and spread into the ground, where people were sitting to watch the match. Injured people were taken to a nearby private hospital. No serious injury was reported.”

