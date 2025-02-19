Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  Football Match Turns Into Chaos As Firecracker Explosion Injures Over 30 In Malappuram

Updated 03:14 IST, February 19th 2025

Football Match Turns Into Chaos As Firecracker Explosion Injures Over 30 In Malappuram

A massive firecracker explosion occurred at a football ground near Areekode in Kerala’s Malappuram district, leaving over 30 people injured on the ground.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Firecracker bursting goes out of control during football match in Kerala | Image: firecracker

Malappuram: A massive firecracker explosion occurred at a football ground near Areekode in Kerala ’s Malappuram district, leaving over 30 people injured on the ground. The incident took place just before the start of a football match, when firecrackers were lit, causing chaos and destruction. Following the incident, the injured people were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to the reports, the firecracker explosion incident occurred near Areekode located at Therattammal, during a final football match.

The eyewitnesses reported that the firecrackers burst and spread rapidly across the ground, where spectators were seated and awaiting the match. The injured were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

According to information, the incident occurred during the final match between United FC Nellikuth and KMG Mavoor, which involved the use of firecrackers.

As per sources, none of the injured are reported to be in a serious condition, according to initial reports. The Areekode police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The Areekode police stated, “More than 30 people were injured due to firecrackers near Areekode in Malappuram district of Kerala. The incident took place in a football ground where firecrackers were used before the start of a football match. The firecrackers burst and spread into the ground, where people were sitting to watch the match. Injured people were taken to a nearby private hospital. No serious injury was reported.”

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited. 
 





 

Published 01:04 IST, February 19th 2025

Kerala

