Forcing People to Clock Long hours 'Outdated', Tone Deaf: Anupam Mittal Enters 90-Hour Workweek Debate

New Delhi: Joining the debate on whether people should work 90-hours a week, Shaadi.com founder and famed Indian entrepreneur Anupam Mittal has said that it should be up to an employee whether he wants to work for these many hours, adding that forcing people to work for longer hours is simply “tone-deaf and outdated.”

In a post on LinkedIn, Anupam Mittal recalled his journey, where he mentioned that he put in hard hours in the different stages of his career. He pointed out that it was his decision to work for longer hours, as he believed that fame and success come at a price.

‘When I was at my first job at MicroStrategy or building makaan.com, Mauj Mobile, Shaadi.com, or even shooting for Shark Tank India, I worked 70-90 hr weeks. And honestly, I still do when I need to. But it isn’t because someone told me to OR there was a policy mandating it. It's because I am trying to build EPIC stuff which requires all my energy," Anupam Mittal said.

Mittal further elaborated, “And if you are in a position to do so, you must choose to because every path has an opportunity cost. The path you choose will determine what you forego.”

‘Not Everyone Wants To Become Kohli’

Anupam Mittal further advised the netizens that if an employee’s company expects unreasonable hours, then one should leave that organization.

“Having said that, forcing people to clock long hours is outdated & simply tone-deaf. Not everyone wants to be a Kohli or Anupam And that’s OK. If your company’s culture expects unreasonable hours “just because," here's my advice: QUIT!" he said.

Advice To Youngsters

Mittal further mentioned that at the initial stage of one’s career, long hours might prove to be beneficial.

“Early in your career, for a few years, periods of “crazy hours” can be invaluable. They build resilience, define work ethic, develop critical skills and pump the grind muscles so you can draw on them in one of life's unpredictable turns,” he said.

‘Don’t Forget To Stare At Your Wife’

“Regardless, don’t forget to make time for staring at your partner, because if you don't, how will we remain the most populous country in the world?” Anupam Mittal said.

India Debates 90-Hour Work Culture

The remarks made by L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan have resulted in a massive controversy.

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier because I work on Sundays too,” L&T Chairman said.

He dismissed the idea of work-life balance with a controversial comment, saying, “How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working.”

The company has issued a clarification amid intense backlash from a lot of people including Deepika Padukone , Harsh Goenka and Jwala Gutta.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said he believed in the quality of work and not the quantity.

"I have huge respect for Narayana Murthy (founder of Infosys) and others. So let me not get this wrong, of course. But I have to say something, I think this debate is in the wrong direction," Anand Mahindra said at an event.