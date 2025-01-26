Search icon
  • Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives In China; Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Direct Flights on Agenda

Published 21:14 IST, January 26th 2025

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives In China; Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Direct Flights on Agenda

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday arrived for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Chinese officials.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee | Image: X@GlobalTimes

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday arrived for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Chinese officials.

This is the second such high-profile visit from India to China in less than one-and-a-half months.

The visit of Misri, who was also the former Ambassador to China, is taking place on Republic Day ahead of the celebrations of China's Spring Festival and the Chinese New Year, beginning on January 29, during which the country will officially shut down for a week.

China Welcomes Foreign Secy Visit 

On Friday, China welcomed Misri's visit and sounded positive about its outcome, saying the development followed a series of interactions between top leaders and officials from both countries after over four years of stalled ties over the Ladakh military standoff.

"We welcome Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri's travel to China for the meeting of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism between China and India," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here.

What's on Agenda

The two sides will touch upon several issues at the talks, including ways to de-escalate the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, MEA said. 

China has been proposing to resume direct flights between the two countries and facilitate the issuance of visas to Chinese citizens.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:14 IST, January 26th 2025

