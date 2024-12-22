Former BJD MLA Dies At Hospital In Bhubaneswar After Falling Unconscious

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha MLA Bijaya Kumar Mohanty died on Sunday in Bhubaneswar at the age of 60. The former member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly was hospitalised after he fell unconscious at a guest house in Bhubaneswar. Mohanty, a two-time BJD MLA from Bhubaneswar central constituency, was admitted to Bhubaneswar’s Capital Hospital.

According to information, Mohanty had been keeping unwell for the last few weeks. Meanwhile, on Sunday, he suddenly fell unconscious at a guest house in Bhubaneswar, following which he was taken to hospital.

At the hospital, the doctors conducted medical tests. However, he was later declared dead, an official from the hospital stated.

After his demise, Mohanty’s body was brought to the state Assembly and the BJD party office, where MLAs and party leaders paid their last respects.

Mohanty was elected to the state Assembly for the first time in 2009 on a BJD ticket from the Bhubaneswar Madhya constituency and re-elected in 2014.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over his demise and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.