Rishi Sunak, Former British PM Visits Taj Mahal with Family During Agra Trip

Agra: Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Taj Mahal on Saturday with his wife, daughters, and mother-in-law Sudha Murty.

Rishi Sunak and his family spent about an hour and a half at the Taj Mahal during his two-day visit to Agra.

The former UK Prime Minister visited the Taj Mahal and signed the guestbook with his wife.

Sunak with Family in Taj Mahal | image source: PTI

A senior conservation assistant from the Archaeological Survey of India at the Taj Mahal confirmed that Rishi Sunak and his family had a pleasant visit.

ACP, Taj Security, Areeb Ahmed said, “Rishi Sunak and his family were provided top-tier security throughout their visit.”

"The Taj Mahal was shown to them under strict security measures, in collaboration with the CISF." he added.

Sunak and his wife Akshata visits Taj Mahal | image source: PTI

Sunak said, "A truly breathtaking visit. Few places in the world can unite like the Taj Mahal. Our children will never forget seeing this... We are so grateful to the warm hospitality. An unforgettable experience for our whole family. Thank you,"

His wife, Akshata Murty, also relished the experience, calling it "a memory for the ages."

Rishi Sunak, currently in India, had earlier attended the fifth and final T20I match of the India-England series at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on February 2.

He was accompanied by his father-in-law Narayana Murthy, made a special appearance at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday during the fifth T20I match between India and England.

After the match, Sunak shared his thoughts on X, writing: "Tough day for England at the Wankhede, but I know our team will come back stronger." He continued, "Congratulations to Team India on the win."

In his post, Sunak added: "Despite the result, it was an honor to meet @josbuttler and @surya_14kumar before the match and a pleasure to watch the cricket with my father-in-law."