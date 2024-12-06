Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Former CJI DY Chandrachud Stresses Importance of Fraternity in Creating Inclusive Society

Published 23:36 IST, December 6th 2024

Former CJI DY Chandrachud Stresses Importance of Fraternity in Creating Inclusive Society

Former CJI DY Chandrachud said fraternity represents a political movement for freedom across the globe and is the root of democracy.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former CJI Chandrachud | Image: PTI

Kochi: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, on Friday, said, fraternity is not just a word in the Constitution but represents a political movement for freedom across the globe and is the root of democracy. The former CJI was delivering the Constitution Day Law Lecture on the topic ‘Fraternity under the Constitution- Our Quest for an Inclusive Society', organised by the Kerala High Court Advocates' Association in Kochi. During his address, he asserted that fraternity holds a profound significance that upholds the dignity of every citizen. 

He emphasized that Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, reminded us that fraternity is the root of democracy. "It is not merely a word in the Preamble of our Constitution but represents a political movement for freedom in other parts of the world," he said.

Justice Chandrachud described fraternity as an appeal rooted in love and compassion—an ideal we cherish but often struggle to uphold inclusively in real life.

He referred to the Supreme Court order declaring illegal and unconstitutional the deployment of uneducated youths with arms against the Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh in 2011, citing the act of deploying armed men against an armed force as anti-fraternal.

He underscored that fraternity is the value that defines whether we will exist together or destruct in silos of our own creation.

"We are bound together to build a global humanity," he asserted, warning of the dangers that loom over human existence.

Highlighting the pressing issues of climate change, carbon emissions, rising global temperatures, and environmental degradation, Justice Chandrachud said these are not matters which we can ignore, as they affect each of us and the community here in India and outside.

“Our coastal communities, our agricultural communities, sources of food, water, air and survival are at stake," he cautioned.

In the sense of fraternity, the dialogues in court have also importance as they represent rationalism, tolerance, and inclusiveness, he stated.

The former Chief Justice of India also noted that India is reaping its demographic dividends. “It means our working-age population is larger than the non-working-age population.

"This trend began in 2006 and is expected to continue until 2055 to 2056, larger than any other country in the world”.

By 2030, we would add 800 million people to the workforce; that is, by the next decade, we are expected to contribute 24.3 percent of the global workforce, he added.

However, Chandrachud cited that there are fault lines, as only 24 percent of women participate in the workforce today.

The meeting was presided over by Kerala High Court Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 03:17 IST, December 7th 2024

Chhattisgarh Kerala

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.