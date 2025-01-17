Search icon
Published 19:16 IST, January 17th 2025

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren Admitted To Hospital

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Champai Soren was admitted to hospital due to a stomach-related ailment

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren Admitted To Hospital | Image: X

Jamshedpur: Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Champai Soren was admitted to hospital on Friday due to a stomach-related ailment.

The BJP legislator from Seraikela constituency had been keeping unwell for the last few days.

In a post on X, Soren said, "I have been admitted to Tata Main Hospital (Jamshedpur) this morning due to health-related complications. According to the doctors, there is nothing to worry about. Now I am feeling much better and very soon, after becoming fully healthy, I will be back among you all."

 

More details awaited

Updated 19:16 IST, January 17th 2025

BJP Jharkhand

