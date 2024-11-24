Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Statue to be Installed in Odisha's Berhampur

Published 22:44 IST, November 24th 2024

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Statue to be Installed in Odisha's Berhampur

A bronze statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed in Odisha's Ganjam district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee | Image: Instagram

Berhampur: A bronze statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed in Odisha's Ganjam district, the BJP said on Sunday.

BJP MLA K Anil Kumar laid the foundation stone for the project at the Ramalingam Park in Berhampur.

The total height of the statue would be 17 feet, with a base of 6.5 feet.

Several BJP leaders, including former deputy speaker Ram Chandra Panda and Berhampur's Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei, attended the function.

Kumar said around Rs 20 lakh would be needed for the statue, and it would be spent from his Local Area Development (LAD) Fund.

"We are targeting to unveil the statue on December 25, the birth anniversary of the former prime minister," he said A local sculptor has been entrusted to make the statue on a war footing, he added. 

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:44 IST, November 24th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.