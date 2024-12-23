'Large Conspiracy': Former Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Denied Anticipatory Bail by Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Puja Khedkar, stating that her custodial interrogation is necessary to uncover the alleged conspiracy behind the case.

"Anticipatory bail plea is dismissed. Interim protection from arrest is vacated," Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said while ruling on the plea.

Court Cites Need for Interrogation

The court observed that prima facie evidence suggests Khedkar attempted to manipulate the system for personal gain. "The candidate appears to have taken undue advantage, and the investigation needs to ascertain the extent of the conspiracy and the role of higher officials," the court said.

The court further noted that there is a strong possibility that Khedkar’s family procured fake documents in collaboration with influential individuals. "Such actions not only defraud an organisation but also harm the entire society," it further added.

The case revolves around allegations that Khedkar and her family falsified documents to gain benefits they were not eligible for. The court emphasized the seriousness of the matter, ‘It was a classic case of fraud committed on a constitutional body as well as society', the judge said.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022, to get reservation benefits.

The counsel for the Delhi Police as well as the complainant, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), opposed the plea for pre-arrest bail.

The UPSC was represented by senior advocate Naresh Kaushik and lawyer Vardhman Kaushik.

Khedkar has denied all allegations against her.

The UPSC initiated a series of actions against Khedkar in July, including lodging a criminal case, for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking her identity.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Right of Persons with Disabilities Act.