Published 16:45 IST, December 31st 2024

Formula E-Race Case: Telangana Court Pauses KTR's Arrest Until Verdict On His Petition

The Telangana High Court paused the arrest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Formula E-Race Case: Telangana Court Pauses KTR's Arrest Until Verdict On His Petition | Image: X

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday paused the arrest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao until a decision on his petition in the alleged Formula E racing scam is made.

More details to follow.

 

Updated 16:45 IST, December 31st 2024

