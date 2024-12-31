Published 16:45 IST, December 31st 2024
Formula E-Race Case: Telangana Court Pauses KTR's Arrest Until Verdict On His Petition
The Telangana High Court paused the arrest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao.
Formula E-Race Case: Telangana Court Pauses KTR's Arrest Until Verdict On His Petition | Image: X
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday paused the arrest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao until a decision on his petition in the alleged Formula E racing scam is made.
More details to follow.
