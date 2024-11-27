Four-Day Winter Session of Himachal Assembly To Begin From December 18

Shimla: The winter session of the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh will be held from December 18 to 21, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Himachal Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that the session will take place at Tapovan in Dharamshala, and there will be four sittings during this period.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government will celebrate its two years in office with a grand event in Bilaspur on December 11, as announced in a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with senior officials on Monday evening to finalize the event’s agenda and preparations. Sukhu also mentioned that senior Congress leaders would be invited to attend the function.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Jairam Thakur criticized the Sukhu government, alleging that the state has regressed by 20 years under two years of Congress rule.

“The entire state of Himachal Pradesh is shocked by this. Celebrations are meant to mark achievements, but in these two years of their government, Himachal Pradesh has moved backward by two decades. It's absurd that state ministers and the HP Congress chief claim to be unaware of any celebrations. Is it just the Chief Minister who supports these celebrations, while the Congress party does not? There seems to be no coordination between the government and the Congress party. Only the CM and his chosen associates appear to be planning the event,” Thakur said.