Four Gujarat Cops Take Foreign Trip Without Permission, DGP Orders Suspension

Gandhinagar: Four police officials have been suspended in Gujarat for going on a foreign trip without seeking authorised permission from their superiors.

The order of their suspension was announced by Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay.

The four suspended cops are: Firozkhan Pathan (Head Constable), Harvijaysinh Chavda (Constable), Mahipatsinh Chauhan and Mahendrasinh Darbar, both police constables.

Inquiry Against Cops Taking Unauthorised Domestic Trips

Meanwhile, nine other officials who went on a domestic tour outside Gujarat without taking permission of their seniors are also facing inquiry, DGP Sahay said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nirlipt Rai is heading the inquiry against the cops.

It is pertinent to mention that all 13 police personnel were already facing an investigation related to disproportionate assets.

As the inquiry was underway, DIG Rai found that they went on a foreign trip without the permission of the seniors.

After returning from the foreign country, they did not provide any explanation to the top brass, which led to their suspension.

Earlier, three police personnel were suspended in Amreli in Gujarat after a woman arrested for allegedly trying to defame a BJP MLA claimed she was assaulted in custody.

Three local crime branch personnel have been suspended pending inquiry for negligence of duty after allegations were made by Payal Goti when she was in their custody, said Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat.