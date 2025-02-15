Updated 11:46 IST, February 15th 2025
Four Killed, 6 Injured as Vehicle Carrying Maha Kumbh Pilgrims Collides With Truck in Gujarat
At least Four persons were killed and six sustained injuries after a tourist van with pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj crashed into a truck in Gujarat.
Dahod: At least Four persons were killed and six sustained injuries after a tourist van with pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj crashed into a small truck on a highway in Gujarat's Dahod district on Saturday.
The accident happened around 2.15 am on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway near Limkheda.
He said a tourist van carrying 10 pilgrims rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road.
The deceased, including a woman, were residents of Ankleshwar in Bharuch district and Dholka in Ahmedabad district, he said.
The official said, "The pilgrims were returning from the Maha Kumbh. Four persons, including a woman, died on the spot, and six others were injured and taken to a hospital." According to the police, the deceased were identified as Devraj Nakum (49) and his wife Jasuba (47), both from Ankleshwar, and Dholka residents Sidhraj Dabhi (32) and Ramesh Goswami (47).
Published 11:46 IST, February 15th 2025